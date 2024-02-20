Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.36.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.