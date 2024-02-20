Astrea Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) Trading Up 4.2%

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Astrea Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Astrea Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.