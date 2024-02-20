ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 2.1 %

AACG opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

