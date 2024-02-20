Atb Cap Markets Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.31.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WCN opened at $167.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.03. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $168.33.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Waste Connections by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,602,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,658,000 after purchasing an additional 352,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 444,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,337,000 after acquiring an additional 179,614 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

