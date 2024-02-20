Atb Cap Markets Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WCN opened at $167.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.03. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $168.33.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Waste Connections by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,602,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,658,000 after purchasing an additional 352,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 444,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,337,000 after acquiring an additional 179,614 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.