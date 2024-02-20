Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

