Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.