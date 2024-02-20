Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $123.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $137,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

