aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 81,605 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,368,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84,848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 293,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 237,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

