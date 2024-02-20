AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. State Street Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,857.12.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,727.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,673.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,597.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

