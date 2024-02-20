AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $204.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $194.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

AVB has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 274,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

