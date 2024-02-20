Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,620,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,303,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 533,565 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 829,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 371,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

