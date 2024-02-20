Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Avinger Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Avinger has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avinger in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

