Aviva PLC Acquires New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,662,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Shares of WSM opened at $226.10 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $231.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

