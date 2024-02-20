Aviva PLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 616.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,459 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 1,619.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

