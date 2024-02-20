Aviva PLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 769,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,719,000 after buying an additional 69,818 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

View Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.