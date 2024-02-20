Aviva PLC Purchases 230,747 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 256.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,747 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 1,044,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after buying an additional 3,216,584 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.23.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,123 shares of company stock worth $416,315 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

