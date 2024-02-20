Aviva PLC Sells 4,037 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.6 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.