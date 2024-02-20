Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after buying an additional 439,443 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after buying an additional 286,195 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,425,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.58. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

