AXT (AXTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.08. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AXT by 1,060.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AXT by 542.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

