B. Riley Weighs in on Anterix Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Anterix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anterix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.
Shares of Anterix stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $715.98 million, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.61.
In other Anterix news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 44,465 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $1,507,808.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,350.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Anterix news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 50,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $1,607,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 44,465 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $1,507,808.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,350.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
