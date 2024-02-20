B. Riley Weighs in on Anterix Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Anterix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anterix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $715.98 million, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 236,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 108.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anterix news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 44,465 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $1,507,808.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,350.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Anterix news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 50,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $1,607,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 44,465 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $1,507,808.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,350.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

