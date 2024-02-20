Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $16.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCSF

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.