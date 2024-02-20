Balentine LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $166,970,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $110.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

