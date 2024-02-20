Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 377 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $509.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $343.39 and a 12 month high of $523.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.85 and a 200-day moving average of $453.73. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.