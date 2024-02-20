Balentine LLC Buys 1,076 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 747.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after acquiring an additional 769,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,656,000 after acquiring an additional 96,495 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

