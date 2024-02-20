Balentine LLC Cuts Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

