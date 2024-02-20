Balentine LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.