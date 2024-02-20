Balentine LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

