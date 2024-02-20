Balentine LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,614 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $458,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

