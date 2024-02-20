Balentine LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Balentine LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.