Balentine LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in MarketAxess by 57.4% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in MarketAxess by 55.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in MarketAxess by 122.6% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 33,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $219.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $917,749. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

