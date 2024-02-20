Balentine LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 78,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Loews Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 286,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 229,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE APO opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $115.03.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $24,260,760. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

