Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 119.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

