Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,880 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.