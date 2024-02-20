Balentine LLC Purchases New Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after buying an additional 2,038,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

