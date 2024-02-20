Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 4,938 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Ovintiv stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

