Balentine LLC Reduces Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ICL Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,777,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 139,406 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,284 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 39.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 99.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

ICL opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICL. Barclays downgraded ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

