Balentine LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

NYSE RF opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

