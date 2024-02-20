Balentine LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,728,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 4,159,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

