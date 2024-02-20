Balentine LLC Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,141 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.8 %

UBS stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

