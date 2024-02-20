Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $2.80 target price on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Shares of BBD opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517,670 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 64,072,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404,902 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,204,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885,211 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,765,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 34.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,880,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075,854 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

