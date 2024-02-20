Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

NCDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 1.1 %

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Shares of NCDL stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

