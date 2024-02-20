Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Down 1.4%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 41,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 30,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Banxa from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
