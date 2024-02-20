Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Down 1.4%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 41,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 30,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Banxa from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Banxa Price Performance

About Banxa

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$31.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.17.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

