Barings BDC (BBDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Barings BDC to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Barings BDC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

