Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.21. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 27,502 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $70,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,526,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,069.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 27,502 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $70,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,526,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,069.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 52,862 shares of company stock worth $129,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

