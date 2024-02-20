Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:BRN opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.21. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
