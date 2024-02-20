Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.69 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABX. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.81.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$19.74 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$28.19. The company has a market cap of C$34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.91.

In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 108,880 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 108,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,763,856.00. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,325.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,350.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

