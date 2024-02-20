Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Position Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,092,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 295,983 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Barrick Gold worth $292,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Barrick Gold by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,198 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

