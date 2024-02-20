Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 407.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

