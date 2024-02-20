BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,968,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 835,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of BCE worth $113,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth about $1,543,572,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,797,000 after purchasing an additional 239,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.742 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 171.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

