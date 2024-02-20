BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.81.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BCE. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.998 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
