Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,555,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.38% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $505,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

